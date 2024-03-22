Asio Capital LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.