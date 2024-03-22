Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

