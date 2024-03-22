Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

