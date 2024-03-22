Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GDX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

