Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.