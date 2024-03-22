Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $415.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $415.60 million and $17.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00086717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,023,095 coins and its circulating supply is 848,123,745 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.