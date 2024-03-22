Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $589.65 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.



Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,771,393,396 coins and its circulating supply is 18,146,641,865 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

