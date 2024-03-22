SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 25,970,245 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,199 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

