Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $206.80, but opened at $202.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $199.08, with a volume of 36,170 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $73,479,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $99,045,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.