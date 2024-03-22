Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $206.80, but opened at $202.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $199.08, with a volume of 36,170 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $73,479,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $99,045,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
