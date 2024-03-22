Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 132578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $526,000.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 20.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.