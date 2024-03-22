ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.10. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,209,226 shares.
ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 4.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
