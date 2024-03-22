ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.10. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,209,226 shares.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,073 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after acquiring an additional 579,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

