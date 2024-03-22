iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
