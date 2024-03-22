iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,202,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

