Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 527683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

