Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 439,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Alamos Gold makes up about 4.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 367.0% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 103.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 428,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 199,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

