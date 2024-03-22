Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.51. The stock had a trading volume of 63,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

