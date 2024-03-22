AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 25,812 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.34. 1,120,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,987. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $185.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.