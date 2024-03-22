Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 111.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. 73,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $65.71.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.