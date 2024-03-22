Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Tetra Tech makes up about 1.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

TTEK stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $181.02. 10,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,671. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

