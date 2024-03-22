Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,400 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 16.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $184.20. 866,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

