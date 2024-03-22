Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.63 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 2.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

QSR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

