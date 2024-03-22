Riverpark Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the period. Snap comprises about 2.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 191.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,538. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 0.6 %

Snap stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 2,576,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,854,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

