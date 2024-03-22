Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

FIVE opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five Below by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Five Below by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

