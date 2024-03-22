BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Earnings Results

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%.
NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58.
In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
