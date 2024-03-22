BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Earnings Results

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%.

BTCS Price Performance

NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BTCS alerts:

Insider Activity at BTCS

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.