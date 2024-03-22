111 (NASDAQ:YI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $578.69 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ YI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. 111 has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 111 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 111 by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 111 during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

