Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 0.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 3,019,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,481,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

