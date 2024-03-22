Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

