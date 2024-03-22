First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $60.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
