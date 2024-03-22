Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $723,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.