Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.13. 17,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,055. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$30.29 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

