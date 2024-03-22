Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$78,800.00 ($51,842.11).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

