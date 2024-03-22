WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 309 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75.

WEX Price Performance

WEX traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $235.30. 12,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $239.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

