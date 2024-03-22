Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,989,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

