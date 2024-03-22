GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CFO David Kwok Hei Lau Sells 2,619 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 686,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,229. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

