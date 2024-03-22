Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $90,484.56 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

AOSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,803. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

