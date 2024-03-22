Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

