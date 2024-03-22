Barclays Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

General Mills stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

