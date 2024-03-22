Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

