Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $63,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.