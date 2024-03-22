Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 146.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
