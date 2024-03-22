Robert David Hicks Sells 16,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

TSE:CMG traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.45. 71,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$848.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3500873 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

