NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 1,201,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,781. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 171,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

