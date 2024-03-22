CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -35.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.38) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -26.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $0.96 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

