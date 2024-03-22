InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

