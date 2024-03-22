Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.
Imunon Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ IMNN traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.