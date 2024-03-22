Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Imunon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IMNN traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

