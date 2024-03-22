DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 9,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,810. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DarioHealth by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

