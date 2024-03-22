ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,003. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

