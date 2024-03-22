X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

X Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:XYF remained flat at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684. X Financial has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in X Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in X Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

