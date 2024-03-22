Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Orezone Gold stock remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. 149,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.98.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.