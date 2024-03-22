Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$152.49. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,273. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 327.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

