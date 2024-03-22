Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,728,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,289. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 536.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.